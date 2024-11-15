Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

On ‘Toma Toma’, Ruger’s adored vocal melodies combine with a raw percussion-heavy Ballie Funk flavoured Afrobeats instrumental, interestingly masterfully produced by Kukbeatz. Afrobeats Tiwa Savage brings her signature captivating vocals to the song that sees two of Nigeria's finest stars combine effortlessly.

2024 has been an expectedly incendiary year for Ruger whose joint EP with BNXN 'POE' enjoying impressive success courtesy of the lead single which has garnered 27 million streams and peaked at #1 on Spotify and Apple Music in Nigeria.

This summer, he dropped a double A-side single ‘Luv Again / Make Way’, remixed Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and David Guetta’s hit single ‘Cry Baby’ and has been on tour extensively across Europe, including festival dates such as DLT Malta Festival and Wireless Festival in London.

Since bursting onto the music scene just three years ago, Ruger has become one of the most exciting artists who has distinguished himself with his captivating blend of Afrobeats and dancehall.