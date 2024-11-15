RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ruger recruits Tiwa Savage for his new thrilling single that continues his busy year.

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'
Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Recommended articles

On ‘Toma Toma’, Ruger’s adored vocal melodies combine with a raw percussion-heavy Ballie Funk flavoured Afrobeats instrumental, interestingly masterfully produced by Kukbeatz. Afrobeats Tiwa Savage brings her signature captivating vocals to the song that sees two of Nigeria's finest stars combine effortlessly.

2024 has been an expectedly incendiary year for Ruger whose joint EP with BNXN 'POE' enjoying impressive success courtesy of the lead single which has garnered 27 million streams and peaked at #1 on Spotify and Apple Music in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

This summer, he dropped a double A-side single ‘Luv Again / Make Way’, remixed Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and David Guetta’s hit single ‘Cry Baby’ and has been on tour extensively across Europe, including festival dates such as DLT Malta Festival and Wireless Festival in London.

Since bursting onto the music scene just three years ago, Ruger has become one of the most exciting artists who has distinguished himself with his captivating blend of Afrobeats and dancehall.

Ruger recently completed an 8-date tour of Canada, playing shows in Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto. This follows a stacked summer of shows across the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with highlights including a massive sold-out show at The Outernet in London, The Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, and Le Bataclan in Paris.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

YouTube-Nollywood affair: Is YouTube the new home for Nollywood movies?

YouTube-Nollywood affair: Is YouTube the new home for Nollywood movies?

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno

Uzoamaka Onuoha on her win as Best Actress, AFRIFF 2024 [Pulse Interview]

Uzoamaka Onuoha on her win as Best Actress, AFRIFF 2024 [Pulse Interview]

Who is Andrew Tate's sister, Janine Tate?

Who is Andrew Tate's sister, Janine Tate?

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Social media reacts as Portable says Olamide did not make him famous

Social media reacts as Portable says Olamide did not make him famous

Tiwa Savage calls out Wizkid fan for bullying

Tiwa Savage calls out Wizkid fan for bullying

Fans left heartbroken as popular gospel actor Baba Gbenro passes away

Fans left heartbroken as popular gospel actor Baba Gbenro passes away

Wizkid raises anticipation for 'Morayo' with new single 'Kese (Dance)'

Wizkid raises anticipation for 'Morayo' with new single 'Kese (Dance)'

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

P-Square resumes feud as Rudeboy claims ownership of Mr. P's new single

P-Square resumes feud as Rudeboy claims ownership of Mr. P's new single

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US