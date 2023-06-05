The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has aimed a dig at Nigerian Twitter trolls.

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has aimed a dig at Nigerian Twitter trolls
Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has aimed a dig at Nigerian Twitter trolls

Recommended articles

Ruger has made a name for himself for his sensual music which he recreates on stage through his overtly physical interaction with his female fans,

After his latest show in Canada, footage surfaced online of Ruger sensually dancing with female fans and this has generated a reaction on social media with fans admonishing him while others had strong words for him.

According to some Twitter users, Ruger ought to limit the way he dances with fans as this can come back hurt him in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other users criticized him for needlessly sexualizing his stage performances and considered them unprofessional.

Ruger has reacted to this through an Instagram post where he described the Twitter comments on his performance as an attempt to kill the fun he's having with his female fans.

He described the Twitter users as trolls before proceeding to shame them on their inability to buy fuel in the face of the current price hike following the removal of fuel subsidy.

"It’s funny how these Naija twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel try to spoil our fun. The fun never stops".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruger's sensual dancing with female fans flows from his music which packs heavy sensual elements. Female fans have crossed the line a couple of times when they grope the Nigerian star and their actions were blamed on his indulgence.

At any rate, Ruger has a right to elect to dance with fans who are adults and who have the agency to choose to engage in such sexually charged moves.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Zinoleesky releases new single 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)'

Zinoleesky releases new single 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)'

Nigeria’s highest grossing film, Battle on Buka Street Launches on Prime Video, June 16

Nigeria’s highest grossing film, Battle on Buka Street Launches on Prime Video, June 16

1da Banton drops music video for exciting single 'Omotola'

1da Banton drops music video for exciting single 'Omotola'

KCEE introduces Ojapiano, a groundbreaking fusion of Amapiano and Igbo's traditional flute in debut single

KCEE introduces Ojapiano, a groundbreaking fusion of Amapiano and Igbo's traditional flute in debut single

Burna Boy makes history after selling out London Stadium

Burna Boy makes history after selling out London Stadium

Proud Dads! Osupa, Pasuma celebrate children's academic achievements in US

Proud Dads! Osupa, Pasuma celebrate children's academic achievements in US

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches NO. 4 peak on Bilboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record