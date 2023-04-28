Rose May Alaba combines with award-winning record producer Blaise Beatz for 'Ibadi'

She has released multiple songs in which she blend German and English and which found success in Europe.

Rose May has now decided to explore her Yoruba roots in 'Ibadi' which will be speaking Yoruba language. She had previously collaborated with Nigerian superstar Mayorkun on the track '50/50'.

'Ibadi' is produced by award-winning Nigerian producer Blaise Beatz, and marks her first music release of 2023. "Ibadi" which means "Waist" in the Yoruba language, is a feel-good, up-tempo, and rhythmic afrobeat song that captures the essence of the beauty of a woman's body by dancing and whining her waist.

Rose May Alaba's retains a stellar ability to sing and also deliver pop rap both of which she displays on her latest single.