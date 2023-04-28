The sports category has moved to a new website.
Rose May Alaba combines with award-winning record producer Blaise Beatz for 'Ibadi'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented Austrian-Nigerian singer Rose May Alaba showcases her Yoruba roots in her latest single 'Ibadi'.

Rose May Alaba

She has released multiple songs in which she blend German and English and which found success in Europe.

Rose May has now decided to explore her Yoruba roots in 'Ibadi' which will be speaking Yoruba language. She had previously collaborated with Nigerian superstar Mayorkun on the track '50/50'.

'Ibadi' is produced by award-winning Nigerian producer Blaise Beatz, and marks her first music release of 2023. "Ibadi" which means "Waist" in the Yoruba language, is a feel-good, up-tempo, and rhythmic afrobeat song that captures the essence of the beauty of a woman's body by dancing and whining her waist.

Rose May Alaba's retains a stellar ability to sing and also deliver pop rap both of which she displays on her latest single.

'Ibadi' is out on all streaming platforms and its simple lyrics, sticky melody, and catchy beat combines to deliver a feel good cadence that makes 'Ibadi' a listeners' favourite.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

