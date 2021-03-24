New to the game, DK Regan is gearing up towards the release of his debut project.

The rising Afro-Pop artiste has revealed that his debut EP will be titled '14 Grace'.

The EP will, according to DK, feature Ture' electrifying, cool and danceable' tunes that will get Nigerian dancing despite everything happening in the country.

For '14 Grace', the D Grand Record acts has tapped talented music producers such as Melodysongzz, Mikaba and Jaysynths, who is behind the success of Teni's critically-acclaim hits, Uyo Meyo and Case.

"The message communicates luxury, abundance, Love, and every other beautiful thing that is akin to it," DK Regan told Pulse.

"The content brings a uniqueness of grace that's different from what we've seen nor heard off before now. It inspires purity, hope and above all an abundance of love. It helps to bring back beautiful memories of how love should be like."

Real name Dike Bright Nnamdi, DK Regan, was raised in Benin City in Edo State.

He started off singing in his church choir and did many touring around a few local areas in Edo State.

"I used to sing in the choir back then. Back then in those days, I use to have a friend whom together we travel to a few local areas in Edo State to do some performance," he said.

"I have been singing from a very young age and I believe that the time has come for me to bring my artistry to fruition. I believe the time is now to make a mark and a stand.

"I'm a very disciplined and humble young man with great respect for my predecessors. This is one thing that has been keeping me going. I believe this positive attitude will one day take me to great heights in my career and aspirations."