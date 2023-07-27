Breaking news:
Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rizzule AKA Adu Olubi Releases Heartfelt Love Song 'Like a Normal Thing' Showcasing Authenticity and Originality.

This captivating love song serves as Rizzule's first single release of the year, following the successful debut of his album 'Yoke of Africa' featuring a diverse range of artists.

'Like a Normal Thing' is a soul-stirring track that delves into the beauty of love and the significance of expressing care.

Rizzule's distinctive musical style, combined with his heartfelt lyrics, transports listeners into a realm of genuine emotions and relatable experiences. The single perfectly embodies the artist's unwavering belief that it is ordinary and essential for men to show love and affection.

Rizzule's deep-rooted passion for entrepreneurship and his love for African original arts and culture shine through in 'Like a Normal Thing.'

The track effortlessly blends various musical influences, resulting in a harmonious fusion that is both captivating and original. With his unique artistic vision, Rizzule continues to push boundaries and deliver music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

This single marks an exciting milestone for Rizzule as he builds upon the success of his debut album. With his undeniable talent as a singer, songwriter, and performer, Rizzule has garnered a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits each new release.

'Like a Normal Thing' is a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to creating authentic and meaningful music.

As Rizzule continues his musical journey, he remains dedicated to promoting positivity, love, and the celebration of African original arts and culture. His unwavering commitment to his craft, coupled with his entrepreneurial mind-set, has cemented his status as a rising star in the industry.

'Like a Normal Thing' is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. To stay updated on Rizzule's latest releases and upcoming projects, follow him on social media and visit his official website.

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional copies of 'Like a Normal Thing,' please contact his manager.

Luther Oruye – Talent Manager

Lutheroruye@gmail.com

Rizzule, also known as Adu Olubi, is an exceptionally talented artist who seamlessly merges his passion for music with his entrepreneurial endeavours.

With a strong appreciation for African original Arts and Culture, Rizzule's music reflects his unique taste and artistic vision.

Through his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Rizzule aims to inspire, uplift, and connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level. For more information, follow Rizzule on @Rizzule.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

