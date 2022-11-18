RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising sensation Zommadu releases new single, 'Palmi'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singing sensation Zommadu has returned with a new single titled 'Palmi' featuring Dlad.

Artist: Zommadu

Song Title: Palmi

Genre: Afro-Pop

Date of Release: November 18th, 2022

Producer: Scope Nero

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 41 seconds

Features: 1 - Dlad

Label: CCB Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: 'Palmi' is a feel good Afropop song that excels on simple lyrics, soothing melody, and a flawless delivery. With 'Palmi', Zommadu shows is versatility and his ability to infectiously mold melody for an appealing song.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

