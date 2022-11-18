Artist: Zommadu
Rising sensation Zommadu releases new single, 'Palmi'
Singing sensation Zommadu has returned with a new single titled 'Palmi' featuring Dlad.
Song Title: Palmi
Genre: Afro-Pop
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: Scope Nero
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 41 seconds
Features: 1 - Dlad
Label: CCB Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: 'Palmi' is a feel good Afropop song that excels on simple lyrics, soothing melody, and a flawless delivery. With 'Palmi', Zommadu shows is versatility and his ability to infectiously mold melody for an appealing song.
