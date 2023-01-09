ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

pulse miix

Rising Hip Hop sensation Oluwamillar has released the remix of his single 'Menu' on which he features Rap sensations Paybac Iboro and O'shea.

'Menu' song art
'Menu' song art

Artist: Oluwamillar

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Menu remix

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 6th, 2022

Producers: Kami

Song Art:

'Menu' song art
'Menu' song art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 4 minutes 05 seconds

Features: The Kabal

Label: ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: “Gbenu si no be atenu” is a saying commonly used on the streets of Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, it has certainly permeated the music space, so much that OluwaMillar intricately weaves it into the hook of his catchy trap/hip hop song, Menu.

Originally dropped in February alongside 234 Drill macho, Droxx, Menu has enjoyed massive fanfare. To cap off an illustrious year which has seen a number of key features, most notable being VRSD's drill anthem, Kokoka. OluwaMillar enlists the services of three amazing rappers; Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O’Shea, for this remix. Without mincing words, this is a high note of high notes.

Emaxee opens with his Baddo-esque texture and lyrical sway, firmly preparing the ground for the household name, Paybac Iboro to work his renowned magic. The other half has O'Shea doing wonders with his enigmatic flow and OluwaMillar rounding off in his usual self-assured and punch driven fashion, chipping in a some Spanish lines at some point. Simplemente maravilloso!

Menu Remix is a top notch dexterous synergy in hip-hop at it's finest, down to the production by Kami.

STREAM HERE

pulse miix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Burna Boy

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert