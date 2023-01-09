Artist: Oluwamillar
Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix
Rising Hip Hop sensation Oluwamillar has released the remix of his single 'Menu' on which he features Rap sensations Paybac Iboro and O'shea.
Song Title: Menu remix
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 6th, 2022
Producers: Kami
Song Art:
Length: 4 minutes 05 seconds
Features: The Kabal
Label: ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: “Gbenu si no be atenu” is a saying commonly used on the streets of Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, it has certainly permeated the music space, so much that OluwaMillar intricately weaves it into the hook of his catchy trap/hip hop song, Menu.
Originally dropped in February alongside 234 Drill macho, Droxx, Menu has enjoyed massive fanfare. To cap off an illustrious year which has seen a number of key features, most notable being VRSD's drill anthem, Kokoka. OluwaMillar enlists the services of three amazing rappers; Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O’Shea, for this remix. Without mincing words, this is a high note of high notes.
Emaxee opens with his Baddo-esque texture and lyrical sway, firmly preparing the ground for the household name, Paybac Iboro to work his renowned magic. The other half has O'Shea doing wonders with his enigmatic flow and OluwaMillar rounding off in his usual self-assured and punch driven fashion, chipping in a some Spanish lines at some point. Simplemente maravilloso!
Menu Remix is a top notch dexterous synergy in hip-hop at it's finest, down to the production by Kami.
