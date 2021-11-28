RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Soft shows his range with diverse 'Vibrations' [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On this form, Soft should have given listeners a longer project.

When Soft became popular in 2019, he was signed to Danagog, and his music bent genres and cultures. A lot of people couldn’t tell if he was Yoruba or Igbo, and it aided his music. He produced lamba with Ronaldinho’s effortlessness at stepovers. After his Wizkid remix, he slowed down, but the talent never left.

On November 26, 2021, he released Vibrations, his debut EP. Appropriately titled, the EP is a blend of high-grade sonics in R&B, choral backups and methodical beats across the opening three tracks. The final two tracks are heavily laced with lamba, reminiscent of the Soft that Nigerian artists would recognize.

‘Insane’ comes with a production that’s heavy on guitar licks, recorder riffs and Wizkid-esque percussion. The love song represents the yearnings of a Nigerian man, who wants peace - not that Nigerian women will stop the chaos sha.

‘Hustle’ is an ode to the grind, from the eyes of a dreamer. Musically, it’s the biggest victory on this EP. However, it’s based on an insipid theme, which Soft elevated with musicality. ‘Sommersault’ would have been the perfect follow-up track to ‘Hustle,’ simply because of an alignment of central themes.

More than anything, the opening three tracks of ‘Vibrations’ represent range from Soft; such would be attractive to listeners. It would also offer them insights into his deep-seated abilities. ‘Hot Boi’ is Tekno-esque lamba that needed a feature from Slim Daddy himself. If promoted properly with a video, the record could be a hit.

‘Comot Body’ is slightly reminiscent of ‘Roll’ by Rayce. It's another high-grade lamba. On this form, Soft should have given listeners a longer project though.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total:

7.9 - Victory

