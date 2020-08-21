Artist: Remy Baggins

Album Title: AMATERASU

Genre: Trap, Trippy, Cloud Rap

Date of Release: August 21, 2020

Producers: Remy Baggins, Telz, GLC3F

Album Art:

Remy Baggins - AMATERASU. [Southseid Music)

Length: 7 songs, 21 minutes

Features: 7 - Psycho YP, Mojo, MARV OTM, Veen, Kiienka, Boogey, Zilla Oaks

Tracklist:

Label: Southseid Music

Details/Takeaway: After showcasing his flair and affinity for the R&B genre on his last two projects; HENTAI and the sakura. EP, Remy takes it a level up with the hard hitting AMATERASU!.

Inspired by the undying black flames from popular anime Naruto, the project is a powerful testament to the incomparable versatility of Remy Baggins, and is also his 6th body of work.

On this 7 track LP, Remy effortlessly tells different stories about his journey in the music industry, including an “808 Therapy” session; on various types of Trap/Hip-Hop beats.

You can play the album HERE.