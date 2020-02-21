Date: February 21, 2020

Song Title: Prosperity

Artist: Reminisce featuring Falz

Genre: Hip-Hop

Producer: Krizbeatz

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: LLR

Details/Takeaway: Look, this song is a throwback to the ID Cabasa era that built commercial tunes on Hip-Hop, Samklef then reinvented it for Durella and his album, Reconfigurated. On it, Reminisce rips a beat with one of the most important Nigerian collaborations of 2020.

Falz and Reminisce litter the beat with bars and mean deliveries.

You can listen to the song below;