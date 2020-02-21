Date: February 21, 2020
Song Title: Prosperity
Artist: Reminisce featuring Falz
Genre: Hip-Hop
Producer: Krizbeatz
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: LLR
Details/Takeaway: Look, this song is a throwback to the ID Cabasa era that built commercial tunes on Hip-Hop, Samklef then reinvented it for Durella and his album, Reconfigurated. On it, Reminisce rips a beat with one of the most important Nigerian collaborations of 2020.
Falz and Reminisce litter the beat with bars and mean deliveries.
You can listen to the song below;