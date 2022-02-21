Reminisce announces new single featuring Buju and Grammy-nominated American rapper, D Smoke

On February 20, 2022, Nigerian rap legend, Reminisce announced a new single featuring Nigerian MVP of 2021, Buju and Grammy-nominated American rapper, D Smoke.
Some weeks ago, Pulse reported about Reminisce's appearance on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's show, Rubbin Minds on Channels TV, where he first publicly teased the record.
The record is titled, 'Hustle' and it will drop on February 23, 2022 - the same day as Tekno and Olamide's new singles.
During the interview, he jokes that, "Due to all these things, I had to [Postpone] the release. Let me confess to you now, na school runs no make me release am [Laughs]. But it's been ready... Next month, there's a single with Buju and in March, there's a single with Simi."
Ladies and gentlemen, the record is a banger too. This will be Reminisce's first single since, 'Alaye Toh Se Gogo,' - the title of his upcoming album.
