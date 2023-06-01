Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 39 weeks on top spot of Billboard Afrobeats Chart

In the latest issue of Billboard Afrobeats chart (Week June 3rd, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' extended its stay at the top of the chart to 39 weeks as it continues to extend the chart record.

Libianca's 'People' retains the NO. 2 spot as it enters its 25th week on the chart. Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at No. 3, Wizkid's 'Essence' remix feat Tems & Justin Bieber remains at NO. 4, while Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up one spot to NO. 5.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' moves up one spot to NO. 6, Victony's 'Soweto' remix ft. Rema & Don Toliver drops two places to NO. 7 while CKay's 'Love, Nwantiti' remains at NO. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran retains its NO. 9 spot while Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys moves 3 places to take the NO. 10 spot.