Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Calm Down' by Nigerian superstar Rema has continued to enjoy international acclaim as it reaches a new peak in the latest issue of the UK official singles chart.

Rema, Seyi Vibez, Labianca
Rema, Seyi Vibez, Labianca

Details: In the chart week of 06 January 2023 - 12 January 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez reached a new peak of NO. 8 while extending its stay on the chart to 19 weeks.

Burna Boy's smash single 'Last Last' re-enters the chart at NO. 53 as it extends its run on the chart to 31 weeks.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' re-enters the chart at NO. 57 as it reaches 16 weeks on the chart.

Burna Boy scores his second entry with 'Alone' which re-enters the chart at NO. 69.

LaBianca's smash hit 'People' continues its international run as it debuts at NO. 92.

UK Afrobeats Chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the NO. 1 spot for a 3rd week as it enters its 8th week on the chart.

Labianca's 'People' debuts at NO. 2 as the song continues its impressive international run.

Fireboy's 'Bandana' feat Asake drops one spot to NO. 4 while Ruger's 'Asiwaju' and Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr retains the 5th and 6th spots respectively.

Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' drops 3 spots to NO. 7, Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Markey and Skepta drops 1 spot to 8, Zinoleesky's 'Personal' drops 1 spot to 9th, and Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' drops to 10th.

BNXN's 'Omo Elewa' debuts at NO. 13 and Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' debuts at NO. 19.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
