Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut

Burna Boy's smash single 'Last Last' re-enters the chart at NO. 53 as it extends its run on the chart to 31 weeks.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' re-enters the chart at NO. 57 as it reaches 16 weeks on the chart.

Burna Boy scores his second entry with 'Alone' which re-enters the chart at NO. 69.

LaBianca's smash hit 'People' continues its international run as it debuts at NO. 92.

UK Afrobeats Chart: Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the NO. 1 spot for a 3rd week as it enters its 8th week on the chart.

Labianca's 'People' debuts at NO. 2 as the song continues its impressive international run.

Fireboy's 'Bandana' feat Asake drops one spot to NO. 4 while Ruger's 'Asiwaju' and Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr retains the 5th and 6th spots respectively.

Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' drops 3 spots to NO. 7, Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Markey and Skepta drops 1 spot to 8, Zinoleesky's 'Personal' drops 1 spot to 9th, and Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' drops to 10th.