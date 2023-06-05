Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

On the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart ( 02 June 2023 - 08 June 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak of NO. 3 as it rises 2 spots from its NO. 5 place last week. The single has spent 40 weeks on the chart with previously peaking at NO. 4.

Libianca's 'People' drops four places to NO. 28 while entering its 22nd week on the chart. Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops two spots to NO. 43 as it enters its 19th week on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20

Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys moves up to NO. 1 while Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops to NO. 2.

Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide debuts at NO. 3, Rema's 'Charm' drops to NO. 4, and Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky drops to NO. 6.