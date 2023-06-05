The sports category has moved to a new website.
Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' has continued its ascension on the UK Singles Chart.

On the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart ( 02 June 2023 - 08 June 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak of NO. 3 as it rises 2 spots from its NO. 5 place last week. The single has spent 40 weeks on the chart with previously peaking at NO. 4.

Libianca's 'People' drops four places to NO. 28 while entering its 22nd week on the chart. Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops two spots to NO. 43 as it enters its 19th week on the chart.

Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys moves up to NO. 1 while Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops to NO. 2.

Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide debuts at NO. 3, Rema's 'Charm' drops to NO. 4, and Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky drops to NO. 6.

Davido's 'Feel', Asake's '2:30', and Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Young Jonn & Ayra Starr drop two places to NO. 7, No. 8, and NO. 9 respectively.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

