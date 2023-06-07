The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 to 39 weeks

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' has continued its run on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the latest installment of the Billboard Hot 100 (Chart week of June 10, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' dropped one spot from its NO. 4 highest peak position to NO. 5 while extending its stay on the chart to 39 weeks.

With its 39th week on the chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its record as the longest African charting song. It has also become Selena Gomez's longest-charting song.

Libianca's 'People' moves up one spot to NO. 91 as it enters its 5th week on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends a record 40th week at the top of the chart as it continues its blazing run.

Libianca's 'People' remains at NO. 3, Wizkid's 'Essence' remIx feat Tems & Justin Bieber moves up one spot to NO. 3, Tems' 'Free Mind' drops one spot to NO. 4 while Ayra Starr's 'Rush' remains at NO. 5.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' stays at NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up one spot to NO. 7, Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver moves down one spot to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran stays at NO. 9 while Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide drops to NO. 10.

For debuts this week, Seyi Vibez's 'Hat-Trick' and 'Amdallah' debuts at NO. 30 and NO. 47 respectively, while Adekunle Gold's 'Do You Mind' debuts at NO. 46.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

