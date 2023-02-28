ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 5 on UK Official Singles chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles chart, Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his fine showing as his hit single 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak.

Rema
Rema

Chart week February 24 - March 2: This week, Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak position of NO. 5 as it moves 3 places up from its NO. 8 position last week. The Selena Gomez hit remix has spent 26 weeks on the chart as it continues its fine showing on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak of NO. 13 as it moves 2 places up from NO. 15 position last week while reaching its 8th week on the chart.

Similarly, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 36, moving up 8 places from its 44th position last week while also entering its 5th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's international smash hit 'Last Last' enters its 37th week on the chart as it re-enters at NO. 98.

UK Afrobeats Singles chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 1 spot as it extends its stay on the chart to 8 weeks. The single has enjoyed huge international success that has made it the first international break-out Afrobeats single in 2023.

Rema's 'Holiday' debuts at NO. 2, Ayra Starr's 'Sability' stays at NO. 3, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez debuts at NO. 4, and Asake's 'Organise' drops to NO. 5.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' stays at NO. 6, Asake's 'PBUY' re-enters at NO. 7, Rema's 'Reason You' debuts at NO. 8, Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Marley & Skepta drops to NO. 9, and Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' drops to NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 5 on UK Official Singles chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 5 on UK Official Singles chart

BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week

BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Basket Mouth clarifies absence from voting in 2023 elections

Basket Mouth clarifies absence from voting in 2023 elections

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Heli Kush drops new exciting single, 'Problem'

Heli Kush drops new exciting single, 'Problem'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Speed Darlington, Teni

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy, Spice, Tems, Vybez Kartel

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

50 Cent, Tekno

'It feels great,' 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song