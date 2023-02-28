Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 5 on UK Official Singles chart

Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak of NO. 13 as it moves 2 places up from NO. 15 position last week while reaching its 8th week on the chart.

Similarly, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 36, moving up 8 places from its 44th position last week while also entering its 5th week on the chart.

Burna Boy's international smash hit 'Last Last' enters its 37th week on the chart as it re-enters at NO. 98.

UK Afrobeats Singles chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 1 spot as it extends its stay on the chart to 8 weeks. The single has enjoyed huge international success that has made it the first international break-out Afrobeats single in 2023.

Rema's 'Holiday' debuts at NO. 2, Ayra Starr's 'Sability' stays at NO. 3, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez debuts at NO. 4, and Asake's 'Organise' drops to NO. 5.