Chart week February 24 - March 2: This week, Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak position of NO. 5 as it moves 3 places up from its NO. 8 position last week. The Selena Gomez hit remix has spent 26 weeks on the chart as it continues its fine showing on the chart.
Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 5 on UK Official Singles chart
In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles chart, Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his fine showing as his hit single 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak.
Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak of NO. 13 as it moves 2 places up from NO. 15 position last week while reaching its 8th week on the chart.
Similarly, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 36, moving up 8 places from its 44th position last week while also entering its 5th week on the chart.
Burna Boy's international smash hit 'Last Last' enters its 37th week on the chart as it re-enters at NO. 98.
UK Afrobeats Singles chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 1 spot as it extends its stay on the chart to 8 weeks. The single has enjoyed huge international success that has made it the first international break-out Afrobeats single in 2023.
Rema's 'Holiday' debuts at NO. 2, Ayra Starr's 'Sability' stays at NO. 3, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez debuts at NO. 4, and Asake's 'Organise' drops to NO. 5.
Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' stays at NO. 6, Asake's 'PBUY' re-enters at NO. 7, Rema's 'Reason You' debuts at NO. 8, Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Marley & Skepta drops to NO. 9, and Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' drops to NO. 10.
