Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history as it becomes the first single to spend 22 weeks at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart.

The top 5 remains unchanged with Libianca's 'People' retaining the NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' staying at NO. 3, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remaining at NO. 4, and Wizkid's 'Essence' staying at NO. 5.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up two places to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves down to NO. 7, Fireboy's 'Peru' slips to NO. 8, Oxlade retains the 9th spot, Tems' 'Higher' moves up to NO. 10.