ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued to blaze the trail on the Billboard Hot 100 as it breaks into the top 30.

Rema
Rema

Chart week - February 4, 2023: In the latest installment of Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix reaches a new peak of NO. 28 moving up 7 places from NO. 35 last week. The single has spent 21 weeks on the chart as it continues to enjoy wide patronage in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history as it becomes the first single to spend 22 weeks at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart.

The top 5 remains unchanged with Libianca's 'People' retaining the NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' staying at NO. 3, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remaining at NO. 4, and Wizkid's 'Essence' staying at NO. 5.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up two places to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves down to NO. 7, Fireboy's 'Peru' slips to NO. 8, Oxlade retains the 9th spot, Tems' 'Higher' moves up to NO. 10.

Rexxie's 'Abracadabra' featuring Skiibii & Naira Marley debuts at NO. 36 while Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' debuts at NO. 45.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Rexxie

Rexxie teases 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Iyanya

Police spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka