ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 to 37 weeks

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' continues to extend its African record on Billboard Hit 100.

In the latest installment of the Billboard Hot 100 (Week May 27, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' drops one spot from its NO. 5 peak position to NO. 6 this week while extending its run as the longest-charting African song to 37 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak position as it moves up four places from NO. 93 last week to NO. 89 this week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its record stay at the top of the chart to 38 weeks while entering its 61st week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains the NO. 2 spot as it enters its 24th week on the chart, and Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at NO. 3 and Wizkid's 'Essence' remains at NO. 4.

Rema's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver moves up to NO. 5, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops to NO. 6, and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' drops to NO. 7. CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' drops to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran drops to NO. 9 while Tems' 'Higher' moves up one spot to NO. 10.

For debuts this week, Kizz Daniel's 'Shu-Peru' debuts at NO. 38.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

