Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

After recording an incredible feat with a NO. 3 peak position on the Billboard Hot 100, Rema has continued his fine run with 'Calm Down' becoming the most played song on US radio.

The smash hit reached the top of the Billboard Radio Chart after it garnered 97.68 million impressions in the United States which was sufficient for it to pip Miley Cyrus's chart-topping hit 'Flowers' to the top of the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez had earlier made history after it became the first African song to reach the top of the US Pop radio.

It's also the highest charting Nigerian song on the Billboard Hot 100 and the second African song just behind South Africa's Hugh Masekala's 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass' which reached NO. 1 on the chart.