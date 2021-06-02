RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The list also includes African stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi and Nasty C.

Rema commences US Club Tour. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

On June 1, 2021, Nigerian star, Rema and 'Jerusalema' crooner, Master KG were named on the 30 Under 30 List by Forbes Africa.

Recommended articles

On Forbes Africa's Instagram page, a post read, "FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 CLASS OF 2021 COVER STARS.

"Members of this year’s list of under 30s have one thing in common: A NEW COVID-INDUCED AGENDA FOR SOCIAL CHANGE. So what would a historic pandemic year throw up? ground-breaking entrepreneurs and thinkers.

"Our 2021 class of under 30s are just that: influential creatives, imaginative business owners, innovative techies, and gifted sports stars. Celebrating seven years of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, these achievers prove that now more than ever, they are crucial to The African Growth Story."

The list also includes African stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi and Nasty C.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For those of us that didn’t watch 'Friends' [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Instagram slay queen Teju Pretty publicly disgraced by businesswoman she owes N1M

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

'We love you, you are part of us' - MI Abaga tells Igbos after Buhari's controversial statement

Watch the official trailer for 'Mary J. Blige’s My Life' documentary

Uche Ogbodo praises her partner as she recounts getting abandoned during first pregnancy

Nigerian designer Ugo Monye threatens legal action against 'Coming 2 America' producers over infringement

Joeboy releases new video for, 'Show Me'

Music mogul Ubi Franklin says every time he is bullied online because of his kids and baby mamas, he gets richer