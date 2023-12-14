In 50 years time, people will remember my art - Rema

In an interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Rema discussed evolving his sound and making art that would endure for decades.

While speaking with the host Nandi Madiba, Rema stated that music for him is like a calling instead of a process of combining elements. The hitmaker stated that he taps internally to create art as he considers himself a vessel chosen to leave a mark in the world.

"When you’re blessed with a gift, it’s beyond making it seem logical. To me, it’s more like a spirit thing, it’s not like a brain thing, and it’s not like a thought process. There’s nothing I needed to study to be able to get others to tap in with me. I was just tapping in with myself, and if others follow me? Great. If they don’t? Great. I’d say for me it’s mostly internal, when I hear the voice in my head it’s leading me and I feel like a vessel, to leave a mark in the world. It’s like I’m chosen for it so whether or not I try to run away from it, it’s just what it is."

Rema is famous for his avant-garde art choices that cut across his visuals and fashion style. Rema shares that he enjoys working with other creatives to bring crazy ideas to life. For Rema, his art is one he crates with the intentionality for it to not only resonate with his followers but also endure for decades.

"I’m supportive of creatives. You see all these great things that have to do with my storytelling, my journey, my branding, my visuals, my photos. I’m not the one taking the photos, I’m not the one shooting the videos, I’m not the one doing all of that they’re just young youths waiting for someone to invest in them, to bring out their crazy ideas, right? That’s what I live for, I live for investing in the youth. It’s beyond musicians, it’s beyond my peers and colleagues. Everyone wants to create, I feel like a lot of creatives have a place in my journey, so I do as best as possible to reinvest in my career, and in myself. I’m not just here because I want to drop a banger, make some money, and live a flashy life. In 50 years to come, people are going to trace a lot of things back to me - songs back to me, fashion style back to me, visuals back to me, a whole bunch. I want to be able to touch all areas of life, but music is like the first rocket. When it detaches, it goes to wherever it needs to go."

Rema is making his mark in the global music industry as he continues to rise to international fame following the success of his smash hit single Calm Down with Selena Gomez.