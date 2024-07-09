ADVERTISEMENT
Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Nigerian superstar Rema is set to release his second album titled 'He Is'.

The multi-award-winning superstar shocked fans on July 8, 2024, when he announced the upcoming release of his second album titled 'He Is' which will be out on July 11, 2024.

The announcement comes hours after Rema released his second single of 2024 titled 'Hehehe' which sees him take shots at his detractors while restating his status as a world beater deserving a place next to the Nigerian music Big 3.

Since kicking off his 2024 with the release of 'Benin Boy' featuring Shallipopi, Rema has teased songs on social media that mirrors the gothic imagery and fast tempo of Rock music while still maintaining Afrobeats touch through its drum arrangement and language.

Rema's second album 'He Is' is expected to carry in large pieces elements of his current artistic exploration that started with the release of his brilliant 2023 EP 'Ravage'.

With 'He Is,' Rema will be aiming to deliver an album that improves on his successful debut 'Raves & Roses' which was buoyed by the success of his global hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez.

While Rema is yet to reveal the track list for his next album, Shallipopi is expected to be on the album courtesy of his appearance on 'Benin Boys'. He has also teased a single featuring rapper Odumodublvck which is expected to be on the album.

