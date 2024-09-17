ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerians are the latest Afrobeats stars to appear on the soundtrack of the popular football game.

Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album
Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album

Recommended articles

Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay, and Obongjayer join artists worldwide on the soundtrack for the 32nd installment of the popular video game.

Other artists on the soundtrack include American stars, Asap Rocky, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Anderson Paak, and Twenty One Pilots.

Other musicians on the soundtrack include Coldplay, Central Cee, Charlie XCX, J Balvin, and Fred Again.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album
Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album Pulse Nigeria

The Afrobeats contingent of Rema, Shallipopi, and Omah Lay continues the trend of Afrobeats stars appearing on the video game album soundtrack.

Nigerian UK-based singer Obong Jayer appeared on the EA FC24 album soundtrack.

Afrobeats stars Pheelz and BNXN appeared on the FIFA 23 soundtrack courtesy of their hit record Finesse. Also featured in the album were Olamide and BadBoy Timz's 'Skelele' and Seun Kuti & Black Thought's 'Kuku Kee Me'.

Other Nigerian stars who have appeared on the soundtrack of the award-winning game are Fireboy whose song 'Party Scatter' was part of the 2021 edition and Nneka's 'Kangpe' feat Wesley Williams which made the FIFA 2010 soundtrack.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album

Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album

Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation

Singer Rema reveals his biggest motivation

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is dead

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is dead

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

Leaving my marriage was the best decision I ever made - Tonto Dikeh

﻿M.I.A.: A versatile force in Nigerian entertainment

﻿M.I.A.: A versatile force in Nigerian entertainment

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she balances work and personal life

Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'