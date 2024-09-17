Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay fly Afrobeats flag on EA FC25 soundtrack album

Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay, and Obongjayer join artists worldwide on the soundtrack for the 32nd installment of the popular video game.

Other artists on the soundtrack include American stars, Asap Rocky, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Anderson Paak, and Twenty One Pilots.

Other musicians on the soundtrack include Coldplay, Central Cee, Charlie XCX, J Balvin, and Fred Again.

Pulse Nigeria

The Afrobeats contingent of Rema, Shallipopi, and Omah Lay continues the trend of Afrobeats stars appearing on the video game album soundtrack.

Nigerian UK-based singer Obong Jayer appeared on the EA FC24 album soundtrack.

Afrobeats stars Pheelz and BNXN appeared on the FIFA 23 soundtrack courtesy of their hit record Finesse. Also featured in the album were Olamide and BadBoy Timz's 'Skelele' and Seun Kuti & Black Thought's 'Kuku Kee Me'.