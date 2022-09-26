RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bad Boy Timz, Pheelz, Olamide, and BNXN feature on Fifa 23 soundtrack

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fifa has unveiled the Soundtrack for Fifa 2023 console game and two Nigerian songs made the list.

BNXN, PHEELZ, OLAMIDE, BAD BOY TIMZ

Details: Pheelz's 'Finesse' featuring BNXN FKA Buju and Bad Boy Timz's 'Skelele' featuring Olamide have been included in the soundtrack for FIFA 23 console game.

The Afrobeats stars will join a long list of other artists spread across the world to make up the Soundtrack of one of the highest selling video games.

Their inclusion sees them join Fireboy and Nneka as Nigerians whose songs have featured on FIFA soundtrack. Fireboy's 'Party Scatter' was part of the soundtrack for FIFA 2021 while Nneka's 'Kangpe' feat Wesley Williams made the FIFA 2010 soundtrack.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

