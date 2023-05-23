The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational world-beating talent Rema has recorded his second week at the top of TurnTable Top 100.

Rema drops music video for chart topping single 'Charm'
Rema drops music video for chart topping single 'Charm'

Recommended articles

The hitmaker is replicating his international dominance locally as his single 'Charm' returns to the summit of the new installment of TurnTable Chart (Week May 12th, 2023 - May 18th, 2023).

The single whose music video was released yesterday moves up one spot as it returns to its peak position of NO. 1 while entering its 3rd week on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kizz Daniel's new single 'Shu Peru' debuts at NO. 2, and Asake's '2:30' drops two places to NO. 3 from NO. 1 last week.

BNXN's 'Pray' moves up an incredible 91 places to NO. 4 as it records its first full week on the chart while Davido's smash hit 'Feel' drops to NO. 5.

Davido records his second top 10 entry with 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys which moves up one spot to NO. 6.

Zinoleesky's 'Many Things' drops to NO. 7, Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' drops to NO. 8, Victony's 'Soweto' drops to NO. 9, while Young Jonn's 'Aquafina' drops NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 38th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 38th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Tekno set to drop new album

Tekno set to drop new album

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Submission begins for the 2023 Headies Awards

Street singer Portable criticises Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him

Street singer Portable criticises Spyro for refusing to collaborate with him

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

Davido made first ₦‎20 million deal at age 17

Davido made first ₦‎20 million deal at age 17

Kerno shares his insight

Kerno shares his insight

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido