Rema drops music video for 'Charm' as it tops Nigeria's biggest chart

The hitmaker is replicating his international dominance locally as his single 'Charm' returns to the summit of the new installment of TurnTable Chart (Week May 12th, 2023 - May 18th, 2023).

The single whose music video was released yesterday moves up one spot as it returns to its peak position of NO. 1 while entering its 3rd week on the chart.

Kizz Daniel's new single 'Shu Peru' debuts at NO. 2, and Asake's '2:30' drops two places to NO. 3 from NO. 1 last week.

BNXN's 'Pray' moves up an incredible 91 places to NO. 4 as it records its first full week on the chart while Davido's smash hit 'Feel' drops to NO. 5.

Davido records his second top 10 entry with 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys which moves up one spot to NO. 6.