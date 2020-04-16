On April 16, 2020, MAVIN Records made it known via its Instagram page that its flagship act, Rema was named artist of the month by BET under its global artist, spotlight, 'Amplified.'

In the announcement, MAVIN Records wrote on its Twitter page that, "Global Amplification. @heisrema is the @bet artist of the month."

Till now, BET is yet to make the announcement on any of its official pages. but this one looks original. BET is known for celebrating blackness and being a voice for the oppressed. While its activist entertainment and spotlighting was initially limited to America, it has grown to be a searchlight to celebrate black people across the world.