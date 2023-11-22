Rema makes African history in 2023 Billboard end of the year chart

In another landmark feat, Rema becomes the first African artist to have his album appear on the Billboard 2023 end-of-the-year chart with his debut album 'Raves & Roses' finishing the year at NO. 157.

Boosted by the huge commercial success of his hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez, Rema was ranked at NO. 41 on Billboard's 2023 end-of-the-year artist chart.

His mega smash hit with Selena Gomez peaked at NO. 3 while also spending over a calendar year on the chart which is unprecedented for an African artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema also finished the year as the second-ranking Afrobeats artist behind Burna Boy.

After becoming the youngest African artist to sell out the O2, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema was honoured by Spotify for his phenomenal achievement – his hit track 'Calm Down', featuring Selena Gomez reaching an astonishing 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform.