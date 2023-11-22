ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema makes African history in 2023 Billboard end of the year chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema became the first African artist to appear on Billboard end of the year album chart.

Bini culture inspired Rema's costume for O2 Arena concert
Bini culture inspired Rema's costume for O2 Arena concert

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, Rema becomes the first African artist to have his album appear on the Billboard 2023 end-of-the-year chart with his debut album 'Raves & Roses' finishing the year at NO. 157.

Boosted by the huge commercial success of his hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez, Rema was ranked at NO. 41 on Billboard's 2023 end-of-the-year artist chart.

His mega smash hit with Selena Gomez peaked at NO. 3 while also spending over a calendar year on the chart which is unprecedented for an African artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema also finished the year as the second-ranking Afrobeats artist behind Burna Boy.

After becoming the youngest African artist to sell out the O2, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema was honoured by Spotify for his phenomenal achievement – his hit track 'Calm Down', featuring Selena Gomez reaching an astonishing 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform.

The Billboard end-of-the-year chart is a reflection of Rema's sensational feat in the United States where he is one of the artists advancing African music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema makes African history in 2023 Billboard end of the year chart

Rema makes African history in 2023 Billboard end of the year chart

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

'Egun' opens with ₦6.1 million at Nigerian Box Office

'Egun' opens with ₦6.1 million at Nigerian Box Office

ASAP Rocky set to stand trial early next year for firing gun at friend

ASAP Rocky set to stand trial early next year for firing gun at friend

All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

I drink but I don't take hard drugs - Hanks Anuku responds to concerned fans

I drink but I don't take hard drugs - Hanks Anuku responds to concerned fans

Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert

Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert

Boj & Ajebutter22 toast to the good life on ‘Make E No Cause Fight 3'

Boj & Ajebutter22 toast to the good life on ‘Make E No Cause Fight 3'

Cassie's rape, assault lawsuit against Diddy officially dismissed in court

Cassie's rape, assault lawsuit against Diddy officially dismissed in court

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Davido says making 'Timeless' was like a healing process [Instagram]

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido talks about being inspired by D'banj

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido