ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Adeayo Adebiyi

After enjoying global success in 2023, Rema is set to dazzle his Nigerian fans.

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos
Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Recommended articles

On the 17th of December, Rema Live will kick off in the capital city, Abuja. The beats will resonate through the air at Eagle Square, promising a night of rave, experiences and pure entertainment. Rema, known for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, will captivate the hearts of fans in Abuja, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical journey.

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos
Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The festivities continue as Rema returns to his roots for a grand celebration in Benin. On the 24th of December, the cultural city will come alive with the sounds of Afrorave and the extraordinary talent of Rema. The event, to be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, is not just a concert but a homecoming tribute to a proud son of the soil.

The Rema Live series will reach its zenith in Lagos, the entertainment capital of Nigeria. Rema will take the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere as he performs his chart-toppers and latest tracks on the 26th of December, Eko Energy City will host this epic finale, giving RAVERS a night that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

Since his debut, Rema has taken the music world by storm with his unique sound and global appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performances are a fusion of energy, talent, and a deep connection with his audience. From "Dumebi" to "Calm Down," which has amassed over 1.5b streams making it the most streamed Afrobeats song of all time. Rema's success has seen him sell out big stages in the US, India and Europe.

Fans can expect mind blowing performances from Rema who's the superstar positioned to take African music to a greater height.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy rumours after she's spotted with a 'baby bump'

Drake ties Michael Jackson as the male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Drake ties Michael Jackson as the male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

'Merry Men 3' makes ₦17.1 million in opening weekend in cinemas

'Merry Men 3' makes ₦17.1 million in opening weekend in cinemas

BBNaija's Mercy Eke feels more ready for a baby than a husband

BBNaija's Mercy Eke feels more ready for a baby than a husband

Nollywood films can make more money for Nigeria than oil — Obaseki

Nollywood films can make more money for Nigeria than oil — Obaseki

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy