Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

On the 17th of December, Rema Live will kick off in the capital city, Abuja. The beats will resonate through the air at Eagle Square, promising a night of rave, experiences and pure entertainment. Rema, known for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, will captivate the hearts of fans in Abuja, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical journey.

Benin - A Homecoming Celebration

The festivities continue as Rema returns to his roots for a grand celebration in Benin. On the 24th of December, the cultural city will come alive with the sounds of Afrorave and the extraordinary talent of Rema. The event, to be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, is not just a concert but a homecoming tribute to a proud son of the soil.

Lagos - The Grand Finale

The Rema Live series will reach its zenith in Lagos, the entertainment capital of Nigeria. Rema will take the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere as he performs his chart-toppers and latest tracks on the 26th of December, Eko Energy City will host this epic finale, giving RAVERS a night that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

Since his debut, Rema has taken the music world by storm with his unique sound and global appeal.

His performances are a fusion of energy, talent, and a deep connection with his audience. From "Dumebi" to "Calm Down," which has amassed over 1.5b streams making it the most streamed Afrobeats song of all time. Rema's success has seen him sell out big stages in the US, India and Europe.