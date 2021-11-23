RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema hints at new music with new Instagram post

A few weeks ago, the singer announced his debut album, Raves and Roses.

Rema is now spotting a low-cut look [instagram/rema]
Rema is now spotting a low-cut look [instagram/rema]

On November 23, 2021, Nigerian singer and MAVIN/Jonzing act, Rema posted a new set of photos on his Instagram page.

The caption reads, "I stalled on purpose and y’all niggas couldn’t even catch up, damn. Now watch me go again!"

A few weeks ago, the singer announced his debut album, Raves and Roses. But the album remains unreleased.

