On November 23, 2021, Nigerian singer and MAVIN/Jonzing act, Rema posted a new set of photos on his Instagram page.
Rema hints at new music with new Instagram post
A few weeks ago, the singer announced his debut album, Raves and Roses.
The caption reads, "I stalled on purpose and y’all niggas couldn’t even catch up, damn. Now watch me go again!"
A few weeks ago, the singer announced his debut album, Raves and Roses. But the album remains unreleased.
