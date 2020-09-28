In the early hours of September 28, 2020, Nigerian star, Rema took to his Twitter account to unfurl a fair amount of messages. This came after he announced that he had hit 100 million streams on Audiomack.

He had shots for everybody including his detractors, the girl who rejected him and inspired 'Why' and his first engineer who ran away. He also took time out to thank Barack Obama for featuring his song, 'Iron Man' on that playlist and producer, Ozedikus for sticking with him through the tough times.

He says, "Niggas don’t wanna see a kid win, they feel I got it too easy. I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone change my password now lol.

"I climbed this cliff with bunch of rejected beats. Some niggas hate me because of that. When we in the same room together don’t label me proud or rude because I don’t smile, talk or laugh to your jokes.

"I protect my spirit and my flesh, whatever scar I die with my reborn shall possess.

"Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN.

"Niggas feel I’m disrespectful, they want me to alert them before I drop.

"I done made millions before this fame, let no man feel this money changing me.

"I told D’prince sir I’m making money where I’m at I think I’m good. D’prince said to me stop what you’re doing and come to me boy “you’re the chosen one”, this music shit is gonna pay if you trust me!

"I done did Melodies that never existed in this world, go listen to my records. I swear them engineers thought I was crazy when I say turn off the auto tune.

"To the girl who rejected me before this fame, I’m eating the royalties off this pain. (WHY)

"Ozedikus took risks for me, he was under a management with guidelines. He sneaked beats to me so I could record when my first engineer left me because we couldn’t pay him at the time. All the beats Ozedikus sneaked are now HITS."

He also spoke about a laptop he stole from a guy named Eric in 2017, "Eric, Sorry I stole your Laptop in 2017, I know you were trying to help me. My Mom had a child on the way, I was the only man in my family. They made fun of her because she got pregnant, I wanted to prove them wrong bro, I had to do it."

He then speaks about losing his brother, "When my late brother did house parties y’all came, when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!!"

You can see the tweets on his Twitter account, HERE. This seems like a veritable ploy to rebrand Rema from a boy into a man.