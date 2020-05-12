Artist: Samzy featuring Rema

Song Title: Red Dots

Genre: Trap, R&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 8, 2020

Label: Samzy/Jonzing/MAVIN

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian-born artist, songwriter and performer, Samzy started recording music when he was 15 in Dallas, Texas.

In November 2019, the Edo State-born musician dropped his first official single titled 'Chains' which kickstarted his professional career.

Samzy is currently putting finishing touches to his new EP, Trendsetter. It is scheduled to drop later this year. 'Red Dots' which is the first single off the Trendsetter-EP features Nigerian Music sensation, Rema. The video was shot on location in Dallas and the record song.

You can watch the video below;