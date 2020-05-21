On May 19, 2020, Nigerian singer, Rema took to his Instagram page to have a questions and answers session with his fans, The Ravers. During the session, he spoke about Wizkid, being broke and many more topics.

Rema speaks about Wizkid, negative side talk, his love life and advices broke n*ggas. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

When a fan asked Rema that, “Does Wizkid inspire you? Do you like his sound?” Rema replied that, “A Legend, yes. Many legends have inspired this generation and part of our goal is to inspire the next. It's the only way our legacy can be preserved.”

Rema speaks about Wizkid, negative side talk, his love life and advices broke n*ggas. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

Another fan asked Rema for his advice to broke n*ggas and the singer replied that, “Change your mindset, change the laws that guide this realm, Watch your friends, believe in your vision, listen more, mind your business, sow your seeds, prepare for sacrifices to be made, stay patient, and most of all, act a fool and pray.”

Rema speaks about Wizkid, negative side talk, his love life and advices broke n*ggas. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

Rema then went on to state his take on negative side talks from the music industry, “The son of God was crucified even after the love he showed the people of this world. It didn’t stop him from fulfilling his promise. In fact, it was part of the purpose today that his legacy remains. Our new generation’s crucifixion takes place on the internet or in the gatherings of many men with envy in disguise. That won’t stop me from fulfilling my purpose.

“I know of many legends who swarm in the rivers of love only to be hated today because of the life they lived behind closed doors. Fame can not make me pose on social media to be who I’m not just to be loved. I grew up different and it shared my personality for I will not succumb to the will of men for there will be no happiness to feed their thirst. We all sin but fame has made us even more vulnerable to the extent that sinners now count our sins, I guess it's part of the price.”

Rema speaks about Wizkid, negative side talk, his love life and advices broke n*ggas. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

Relationship talk intrigues fans. When a fan asked the 20-year-old Rema if he has ever had a girlfriend, Rema replied that he has, but he didn’t deserve her.

You might remember that earlier in the year, Rema sat with Manny Norte on Capital Xtra to talk about his love live. You can check it out HERE.