On January 4, 2020, Nigerian star, Rema announced that his debut album will drop this year.

The MAVIN artist announced it via his Twitter page. He wrote, "Album, yes." He also promised that he will release bangers all year in another tweet.

After bursting onto the stage in 2019, Rema released three bodies of work within his first eight months as a signed artist. The projects are Rema EP, Rema Freestyles EP and Bad Commando.

In 2020, Pulse Nigeria named him as one of the top 10 hottest Nigerian artists of the year. He also released three hits, 'Beamer,' 'Ginger Me' and 'Womah.' He ended the year with a lukewarm track though.