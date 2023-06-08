Reekado Banks drops new exciting single 'Feel Different' featuring Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry

With the Tuzi-produced track, Reekado Banks presents a delightful perspective on love, acknowledging an unexpected romance with a significant other who evokes indescribable emotions, leaving him to truly “Feel Different.”

'Feel Different' is an enchanting fusion of deep and emotive vocals with melodies that create an irresistibly catchy and feel-good vibe.

Revealing a raw and vulnerable side, Reekado Banks showcases his lyrical prowess. Adekunle Gold takes centre stage on the chorus, serenading listeners with his smooth vocals that blends perfectly with Reekado's.

And just when you thought the collaboration couldn't get any more captivating, Maleek Berry enters the scene with his signature flow, seamlessly complementing the track's infectious rhythm and elevating the collaboration to new heights. With his unique style and delivery, Maleek Berry adds a layer of finesse that flawlessly balances the heartfelt lyrics and beats, solidifying 'Feel Different' as an absolute banger.