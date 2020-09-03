Realonyechi readies for debut EP release

Ahead of the release of the EP, the youngster, who hails from Anambra State but was raised in Lagos, had initially dropped a track, ‘Natasha’ which showcases his singing and music production abilities, making it to Number 1 on the Nigerian iTunes Chart.

According to the artiste, though he is just 18, he is undeterred by the intense competition in the industry as he has all it takes to excel.

“The Boss’ is my first body of work and I’d like to present it as a gift to my fans. There is a song for every mood and situation. It also serves as a soothing balm for those who have experienced some form of desolation especially in this COVID19 pandemic,” he said.

He further reveals that the project, which will hit the music shelves in October, cuts across different genres as the artiste calls his musical style Uncaged ranging across different styles.

Proud of his work, the artist says that “it is an EP with a song for everyone irrespective of their musical taste.”

Born November 25, 2001, he is the first child of 5 kids. He studied at Roshallom International Secondary School and is currently a Student of Physiology in the University of Lagos College of Medicine, Idi Araba.

A self-taught music producer who started learning production at home in 2018, Realonyechi’s artistic prowess transcends music. Formerly a Digital artist, he won the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards Visual Artist of the Year in 2018 with the full support of his family.

Shortly after making his music debut in 2019 with his self-produced track ‘Lolo’, he was named CFA Awards Most Promising Songwriter of the year 2019.

