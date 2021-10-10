RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reacting to Veeiye’s Enter my head (feat. Laycon)

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor

In this song, the two newbies get honest about their celebrity life, ambitions, and fears.

Veeiye's Enter my head (feat Laycon)
Veeiye's Enter my head (feat Laycon)

When you become an overnight sensation with a global fanbase heralding your name and brand, it may seem as though one can just ride into the sunset. But the second track of veeyie’s debut ep ‘young and reckless, says otherwise. Alongside fellow singer/rapper and friend ‘Laycon’, they admit the downside of fame and the inside reality the rest of the world can't grasp.

Recommended articles

There are the haters, fake friends, people only using them for selfish gains, and it is up to them to always be on guard to watch out for people like that.

Veeiye's Enter my head (feat Laycon)
Veeiye's Enter my head (feat Laycon) Pulse Nigeria

‘As e dey go, nobody told me what to expect’, Laycon sings on ‘enter my head’. He goes further to add, ‘as my whole life turn to show, I hope say e no enter my head’—[The phrase ‘enter my head’ means change who he is].

While they ponder back and forth on their sudden reality, a subtle exploration of every artist’s anxiety and ex-big brother Naija housemate is observed where Veeiye asks, ‘when the vibe is done, will they still want me here?.

It is entirely human to question and have these thoughts, but the answer does not lie in emotional blackmail. If these two artists ignore the worship of their separate Stan-bases and continue putting intense work into their craft, they will get their deserved roses.

Being successful products of the biggest reality tv show in Africa, there is a false idea that artists may be compelled to believe that they are made for life; after all, we’ve got the fans. This idea is mistaken and disappointing. However, with the consistent release of singles like Show for ‘veeiye’, and two consecutive Lps from Laycon, I think they know this. They better do!

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

The nine Nigerian songs featured in British tv series ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack.

The nine Nigerian songs featured in British tv series ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack.

YouTube deletes R Kelly's channel and songs over sex trafficking conviction

R Kelly

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to be certified platinum in the US

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend Wizkid's show in LA

Rihanna and Asap Rocky