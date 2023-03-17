ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Adeayo Adebiyi
Chinko Ekun
Chinko Ekun

Artist: Chinko Ekun

Recommended articles

Song Title: I Like Girls

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: March 17th, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers: Ozedikus

Song Art:

Chinko Ekun - 'I Like Girls'
Chinko Ekun - 'I Like Girls' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 37 seconds

Features: None

ADVERTISEMENT

Label: Tiger Music Limited

Details/Takeaway: Famous for is easy flows, Chinko Ekun is back with a new record on which he narrates his desires for beautiful women over a calm beat.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Espacio Dios' 'Cradle of the Fourthkind' EP captures the magic of young love

Espacio Dios' 'Cradle of the Fourthkind' EP captures the magic of young love

Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

5 Nigerian celebrities who admitted to getting BBL surgeries

5 Nigerian celebrities who admitted to getting BBL surgeries

Poco Lee reacts to Tolani Baj's comment about men who dance in clubs

Poco Lee reacts to Tolani Baj's comment about men who dance in clubs

Fast-rising talent Qing Madi drops new single 'Why'

Fast-rising talent Qing Madi drops new single 'Why'

Aproko Doctor shares advice with women seeking BBL surgeries

Aproko Doctor shares advice with women seeking BBL surgeries

Phyna calls out hotel for allegedly stealing her dollars

Phyna calls out hotel for allegedly stealing her dollars

Pulse Sports

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa and other players who should NOT have made the squad against Guinea-Bissau

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Jordan Nwora battles Giannis Antetokounmpo on return as Pacers shock Bucks

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Tems

Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to receive 2 RIAA platinum plaques