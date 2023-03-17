Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Talented indigenous rapper Chinko Ekun has returned with a new single on titled 'I Like Girls' on which he explores his large appetite for beautiful women.
Artist: Chinko Ekun
Artist: Chinko Ekun
Song Title: I Like Girls
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: March 17th, 2023
Producers: Ozedikus
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 37 seconds
Features: None
Label: Tiger Music Limited
Details/Takeaway: Famous for is easy flows, Chinko Ekun is back with a new record on which he narrates his desires for beautiful women over a calm beat.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng