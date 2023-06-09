The sports category has moved to a new website.
Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByRaffeal:

Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'
Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'

On Soji, both artistes take turns in serenading their subject of love, encouraging her to dance along to their fast-tempo song of awakening towards love and affection. Soji is poised to be a record that endears music lovers to both artists.

Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'
Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji' Pulse Nigeria

LISTEN:

Speaking on how they got to collaborate on the record, RAFFEAL says “we met through social, through an online community. We decided to link, and one night, we made records for fun without expecting much from it. Soji was one of those records.”

Soji is the first collaboration between both artists, and they both hope to further work together to push the narrative of Afrobeats in their individual U.S cities.

Stream & Download ‘Soji’ here

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByRaffeal

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'

Raffeal & Teeza Bane collaborate on new single 'Soji'

