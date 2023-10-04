Radio stations Beat 97.9 and NaijaFM are temporarily closed in Ibadan

The company made this announcement in a press release dated October 2, 2023, accrediting the prevailing economic conditions as the reason behind its decision.

The statement noted that the closure would be a temporary measure while they re-strategise, recoup and restructure their services.

Going further, the company thanked its esteemed staff who played an instrumental role in the success of the two radio stations in the vibrant city of Ibadan. The gratitude was extended to clients as well, thanking them for their unwavering support and partnership over time.

Megalectrics assured clients that open lines of communication would be maintained during this period to create innovative solutions that would be to the benefit of all parties involved.