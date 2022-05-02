Quarter one wrap up: the hardest collaborations of 2022 so far

Although TI Blaze was accompanied by YBNL boss Olamide who renders a devotional verse, TI blaze is never outshone in this hustler's anthem that speaks to the reality of Nigerian young adults.

Skibi Baddest Boy (remix) Feat. Davido

Baddest Boy's sing-along chorus and rhythm are accompanied by Davido’s unmissable vocals and an endearing one-liner was another highlight that solidified Skibi as one of Afrobeats key players.

Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju Finesse

Another single that capitalised on virality through social media. This collaborative single between renowned producer Pheelz and the Outside singer was a hit even before it was officially released. Asides from Finesse's sonorous simplicity, what makes this track a crowd-pleaser is the iconic line that doesn't seem to be disappearing anytime soon; "If I broke Nah my business".

Asake Omo Ope Feat. Olamide

The four tracks on his debut EP proved Asake was one to watch. Maintaining an upbeat flow Omo ope was a spirited record which leaned on the street/fuji pop soaked in Yoruba parlance perfect for the voice of the street's rapper Olamide.

Cruel Santino DEADMAN BONE Feat. Koffee

The product of Cruel Santino and the Jamaican artist hitting the booth together is a musical experience delivered by two undeniable talents. One which no one saw coming within and outside the Alte scene. In 2021, while the world was still coming out of a pandemic, Santino teased a sizzling track on Instagram live. A recorded portion of the live clip went viral for two reasons: One, the bouncy tune the song possessed which enabled Santino to go off without limits. Two; was Koffee whom the unnamed track was set to feature. Alongside 'FINAL CHAMPION' from his sophomore album Sabaru Boys: Final Heaven, DEADMAN BONE is another rage anthem capable of musically disrupting any setting.

DARKOO Always Feat. Black Sheriff

Since his big break with his smashing single Second Sermon, Black Sheriff has had a run of dominating Nigerian charts, elevating the Ghanian music industry, and highlighting the African experience through drill rap. On this journey was his enlistment in Always alongside Nigerian-British rapper DARKOO. Aside from Always being a fantastic record still holding its forts on charts, Always is another proof, Drill music is here and here to stay.

Omah Lay & Justin Bieber Attention

Smooth, subtle, and soaked with alluring vocals, this joint single registered the 'next rated' winner and Afrobeats to higher pinnacles. Yes, Attention did not have the shock effect in the Nigerian mainstream or trigger the global TikTok moment, it was expected to. However, it does not invalidate Attention's slow-burn effect and addictive melody is a perfect union of R&B and Afrobeat which both artists have proven to excel in with previous collaborations.

BNXN fka Buju & Zinoleesky Kilometre (remix)

At some point, Twitter polls comparing BNXN and Zinoleesky began popping up. And the artists' best response to it was a collaboration for the remix of a banger from BNXN’s critically acclaimed EP Never Stopped. Riding on the Amapiano wave produced by Rexxie, on Kilometre's remix, the duo made it a point to outrun one another on this high tempo track.

Magixx & Ayra Starr Love Don't Cost A Dime (Re-up)

Mavin singers and celebrated Gen-Z stars Magixx and celestial girl flaunted their rising stardom on this cheesy R&B/Soul track. In their endearing chorale and soothing vocals, they flaunted their appealing youthful vibes and explored the thrilling sensations of falling in love while landing the chorus with a debatable statement. "Love don't cost a dime" Really?

Asake Sungba (remix) Feat. Burna Boy

Newcomer and YBNL’s latest signee Asake made a striking impact with his debut self-titled EP which entailed four remarkable tracks heavy on the Lamba appeal; Two of them laced with Amapiano sound effects. Although Sungba was a definite party starter as a solo record, the addition of certified hitmaker Burna Boy took this dance record to pristine perfection. Short, precise and flamboyant the African giant flawlessly delivered a verse and an outro that will see this record along with its stunning visuals directed by TG Omori becoming amongst the most phenomenal releases of 2022.

