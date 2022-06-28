Top 10 Songs in the First Half of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Despite the number of popular singles that the audience was treated to in the first half of 2022, several songs stood out due to their superlative success, acceptance, and popularity.

Here is a list of the top ten songs in the first half of 2022.

10. 'Sometimes by TI Blaze featuring Olamide

"Sometimes food no dey give man joy but Canadian loud the feeling is different.." This is one line that's so popular it has been the caption of many social media posts.

'Sometimes' is the lead single from 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' EP which is the debut project by sensational talent TI Blaze. When the remix with Olamide dropped, it instantly became an incredible hit finding a ready audience amongst a wide collection of Nigerian youths whose reality it captured. The song also reached the NO.6 position on TurnTable Top 50.

9. 'Pour Me Water' by Kizz Daniel

"Put hand for breast and swear. If I do you bad. No pour me water." This line resonated with ladies across classes and ages and it invariably sparked a social media challenge that propelled it to the NO.1 spot on TurnTable To 50.

'Pour Me Water' is off Kizz Daniel's hugely successful 'Barnabas' EP and it was a single that swept across the country and had women role-playing to its catchy lyrics and intoxicating melody.

8. 'Overdose (Overloading)' by Mavins

Mavins have a reputation for churning out incredible hits from 'Adaobi' down to 'Dorrobuci.' With their latest single 'Overdose,' the Mavins acts were able to deliver a love song that employs pidgin, enjoyable melody, and a catchy beat to create an easily enjoyable song.

Although it took a while before the song began to enjoy wide acclaim, its genuine quality allowed for easy marketing which inevitably earned it its success and a NO.2 Position on TurnTable Top 50.

7. 'Palazzo' by DJ Spinall featuring Asake

Asake has Nigerian listeners in a rock star-like grip with a special sound that blows away the audience whenever his songs come on.

On DJ Spinall's 'Palazzo,' Asake delivered a club banger and a street anthem that had listeners going out of their way to learn the lyrics just so they could sing along and have the full Asake experience.

'Palazzo' reached the summit of multiple streaming platforms and it was a regular on both the radio and TV which culminated in a NO.2 peak position on TurnTable top 50.

6. 'Finesse' by Pheelz featuring BNXN (BUJU)

"Ahhh Finesse! If I broke na my business!" When 'Finesse's' snippet surfaced on social media it was like nothing we have ever seen before.

The barely 30 seconds snippet soaked in listeners who were spellbound by its catchy lines and captivating melody. The snippet was so feverishly consumed and desperately demanded that Pheelz had to push up the release date.

'Finesse' was an instant hit that swept across Nigeria and Africa reaching number one on multiple platforms including TurnTable Top 50.

While the single failed to enjoy a prolonged period in a limelight majorly due to the overconsumption of the snippet, it doesn't affect its status as one of the biggest songs of the first half of 2022.

5. 'Zazzu Zeh' remix by Portable & Poco Lee featuring Olamide

Released just in time for the festivities of Detty December, 'Zazzu Zeh' remix was an instant street sensation and a necessity at every event all through the months it reigned.

The Poco Lee-inspired remix tapped YBNL Boss Olamide Baddo and star producer Yung Willis who gave life to the song and made it into a smash hit.

'Zazzu Zeh' became a street anthem that excelled on the chart reaching the top 5 of TurnTable Top 50. This single changed Portable's life and introduced Nigerians to the diminutive character whose music inspires as much bewilderment as his personality.

4. 'Omo Ope' by Asake ft Olamide

If there ever is a song that is so perfectly written, flawlessly delivered, and exquisitely produced it will be Asake's 'Omo Ope.'

From the verse to the chorus, the melody is so deeply intoxicating that it expectedly became an instant hit. 'Omo Ope' is proof that a well-crafted melody will always defile language barriers and reach the zenith of success.

The crowd vocals employed in the chorus did wonders for this single so much that it inspired a wave of crowd vocals that's currently sweeping across the Nigerian music industry.

'Omo Ope' is a career-defining hit for Asake, it reached number one on TurnTable Top 50 and it ushered in a run of hits that's unprecedented for a newcomer in the history of Afrobeats.

3. 'Baddest Boy' remix by Skibii featuring Davido

With the crowd vocals already trending on social media, the news of a Davido remix raised anticipation so much that it pushed the original high up the charts. When the remix finally dropped, it was just as everyone would have expected - a smash hit.

'Baddest Boy' remix became an instant hit enjoying huge success across multiple platforms which earned it multiple weeks at the NO.1 spot on TurnTable Top 50.

The single's famous line "You go chop, Nigerian Koboko, straight from Magodo..." was a famous sound on social media that made the song into a rival hit and one of the biggest songs of 2022.

2. 'Sungba' remix by Asake featuring Burna Boy

Asake's 'Sungba' started getting its well-deserved spot in the limelight after 'Omo Ope' enjoyed its run. The single is a gem whose catchy chorus paired with its electrifying dance move made it into Asake's biggest single yet.

When the Burna Boy remix dropped, 'Sungba' quickly soared in popularity reaching number one on multiple platforms including TurnTable Top 50. From the clubs to the streets down to social media, 'Sungba' is a sensational hit that established Asake as one of the hottest hitmakers of the first half of 2022.

1. 'Buga' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

The number one spot was never in doubt because 'Buga's' status as the biggest song of 2022 cannot be contested.

From the moment it was released, 'Buga' became an instant hit with all components of the song sucking listeners in and having them stuck.

The single's fame was further propelled by its accompanying #BUGACHALLENGE which took over social media and even had the Liberian President showing his moves.

'Buga' reached number one on multiple platforms including the APC Presidential Convention where it served as the soundtrack for the night.

Since its release, 'Buga' has won the hearts and attention of people of all classes, ages, and gender. it has traveled far beyond the shores of Nigeria. And It has spent 5 weeks at NO.1 on TurnTable Top 50.

'Buga's' domestic and international success, acceptance, virality, and longevity are indisputable and it's for these reasons that it has rightfully earned the position of the number one song for the first half of 2022.

Honorable Mentions

'Last Last' by Burna Boy

'Breakfast' has taken on an urban meaning in Nigeria and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' further solidifies the place of the new grammar in Nigeria's vocabulary.

Burna Boy's heart break single has become an anthem since its release as its content resonates with listeners. Likewise, the fact that it touches on the unceremonious breakup between him and Stefflon Don further increased the song's popularity.

'Dada' remix featuring Davido by Young Jonn

'Dada' is the lead single from Young Jonn's EP 'Love Is Not Enough' and the song is a huge success as it achieved wide acceptance from listeners across multiple platform.