Pulse launches verified playlists on Apple Music and Audiomack

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Pulse Nigeria launches new playlists, becomes a verified curators on apple music and audiomack.

Following the launch of the official New Music Friday and Future Sounds playlists on all platforms, Pulse has now unveiled eight more playlists (four exclusive playlists each on audiomack and apple music).

Pulse official playlists exclusively launched on Apple music include;

Pulse Hits (mainstream hits)

Most popular songs in our reach as curated by Pulse Nigeria.

pulse hits
pulse hits Pulse Nigeria

No Pause (random vibes with great melodies)

Mind-blowing melodies from here and there to help you through the day. Be assured there is 'no pause' once you hit the play button.

No Pause
No Pause Pulse Nigeria

Danfo Vibes (Street-pop)

Songs dominating the streets of Nigeria.

danfo vibes
danfo vibes Pulse Nigeria

Afro World (African melodies on the world stage)

African melodies taking the world by storm.

afro world
afro world Pulse Nigeria

Pulse official playlists exclusively launched on Audiomack include;

Afrobang (African melodies popping around the world)

African melodies banging across the world.

afro bang
afro bang Pulse Nigeria

Mainland to Island (Songs dominating the streets of Lagos)

Songs that are dominating the streets of Lagos.

mainland
mainland Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Anthems (mainstream hits)

Mainstream hits in Nigeria as curated by Pulse.

pulse anthem
pulse anthem Pulse Nigeria

Grown Vibes (Cool melodies to ease the days' stress)

Random and exciting melodies to comfort you through the day's stress.

Grown Vibes
Grown Vibes Pulse Nigeria

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

