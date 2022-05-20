Pulse launches verified playlists on Apple Music and Audiomack

Following the launch of the official New Music Friday and Future Sounds playlists on all platforms, Pulse has now unveiled eight more playlists (four exclusive playlists each on audiomack and apple music).
Pulse Nigeria launches new playlists, becomes a verified curators on apple music and audiomack.
Pulse official playlists exclusively launched on Apple music include;
Most popular songs in our reach as curated by Pulse Nigeria.
Mind-blowing melodies from here and there to help you through the day. Be assured there is 'no pause' once you hit the play button.
Songs dominating the streets of Nigeria.
African melodies taking the world by storm.
Pulse official playlists exclusively launched on Audiomack include;
African melodies banging across the world.
Songs that are dominating the streets of Lagos.
Mainstream hits in Nigeria as curated by Pulse.
Random and exciting melodies to comfort you through the day's stress.
