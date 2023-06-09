Psycho YP combines with Ajebo Hustlers for summer hit 'Not My Fault'

'Not My Fault' is the perfect blend of Afrobeat and Hip-Hop, guaranteed to get you on your feet and prepare you for the arrival of Psycho YP's highly anticipated 'Osapa London' EP.

PsychoYP brings the heat this year with his smooth flow and Ajebo Hustlers' unique sound on ‘Not My Fault’ creating a must-listen for fans of Nigerian music, produced by Apex Village finest Thrill Max, Ramoni and additional production from Trill Xoe.

Aptly described as the ‘Fresh Prince of Nigerian rap’, 24-year-old culture icon PsychoYP is one of the pioneers and leaders of the new wave of rap and hip-hop music in Nigeria.

As a multi-faceted artist with a diverse and progressive sound that cuts across rap, trap, grime, drill and R&B music, PsychoYP is one the rappers defining the Hip Hop scene.