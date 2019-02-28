10 years earlier, the Remedies had happened and the Nigerian pop scene changed forever. A decade after, new talents that will further influence the sound popped up, creating monumental body of works that continue to define their times.

The early parts of the 21st century will go down as a phenomenal period in strengthening the foundations of the music scene. Following the success of early groups like The Remedies, Trybesmen and Plantashun Boiz, people were compelled to pay rapt attention to music from a vibrant and exciting generation.

2face's solo career will further open the doors to Nigerians both home and in the diaspora to the possibilities of true success as a musician and in the years that followed, especially circa 2009, what we had were a whole line of fresh faces who delivered some of the finest debut and career-defining albums that we will forever remember.

Pulse takes a trip down memory lane as we bring you 15 classic albums turning 10 in 2019. [Not in any particular order]

1. Wande Coal - ''Mushin2Mohits'' [April 12, 2009]

Wande Coal had already made a name for himself on the Mo Hits compilation album, ''Curriculum Vitae'' released two years earlier with his solo performance on the song, 'Ololufe.'

But it was his debut album, M2M that crowned him as the next big thing and further threw him into mainstream spotlight.

A classic by every analysis, the album which touched on a range of topics from love to political consciousness provided a template for the next generation on how to create a defining album and while many have attempted to replicate this, none have exactly succeeded and that is why 10 years from now, M2M remains a fan favorite with music followers.

2. P-Square - ''Danger'' [September 12, 2009]

As at 2009 when their contemporaries were releasing their debut albums, P-Square came through with their fourth studio album, ''Danger'', the fourth in six years.

The album had the hit singles, 'Danger', 'E No Easy' with J Martins and the 2face assisted 'Possibility.'

For years, the Okoye brothers set standards with their art; from the music, their videos, performances and even outfits and it is sad to accept that we may never get to hear them together on a record again.

3. Banky W - ''The W Experience'' [December 14, 2009]

Two years earlier, Bankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W had returned to Nigeria armed with the hit single, 'Ebute Metta', a remake of Rihanna's 'Umbrella.'

He confirmed his authenticity with the ''Mr Capable'' album and having established himself, he released the follow-up album, ''The W Experience'' which certified him as the new king of R&B.

''The W Experience'' had epic bangers like 'Strong Ting' and 'Lagos Party.'

While he won his way into the hearts of his female fans with slow songs like 'Thief My Kele' and 'Feeling It' with M.I, he also had one for the clubs in 'Lagos Party All Star Remix' and 'Tanker' featuring a very young Wizkid.

Working with producers like Cobhams Asuquo, Dokta Frabs, Sunny Nweke, K-Solo, ID Cabasa and Tee-Y Mix, Banky updated the sounds of his time and 10 years after, he is still the ''King of the Lagos party.''

4. 9ice - ''Tradition'' [December 7, 2009]

How do you follow up a monster once-in-a-lifetime type album like ''Gongo Aso''? That was the 'small' task placed before the Alapomeji Records boss 9ice on his third album, ''Tradition.''

Even though it didn't exactly match up to the brilliance of the former project, 'Tradition' did make its own impression with songs like 'Gbamu Gbamu', 'Pete Pete' with Asa, the controversial 'Once Beaten Twice Shy' and 'No Be Mistake.'

5. Darey - ''unDAREYted'' [March 9, 2009]

The 2004 Project Fame Academy alunmi released his second album, ''unDAREYted'', a 11-track collection of some of the finest R&B sounds almost a decade ago channeling his life experiences and relationships into the body of work.

''unDAREYted'' which paraded songs like 'Not The Girl', 'No Stars', 'With This Woman' and 'Style Na Style' was critically acclaimed for its song writing and exceptional delivery which pushed his brand of music in the direction of timeless art.

6. Omawumi - ''Wonder Woman'' [May 21 2009]

Fresh from the Idols West Africa house, Omawumi declared herself as the ''Wonder Woman'' without any need for confirmation from DC Films.

Her debut album which had classic songs like the lead single, 'In The Music', the love themed, 'Serious Love Nwantiti' and 'Today Na Today' helped her deliver something extraordinary and a thoroughly enjoyable album.

7. iLLBliss - Dat Ibo Boy [2009]

Veteran rapper, iLLBliss will be releasing his sixth studio album, ''Illy Chapo'' sometime this year, but the journey began for the former Thoro Breds member with the album, ''Dat Ibo Boy.''

Illy, who is never shy to represent his tribe introduced himself with a gritty, rebellious, confident and personal album that had songs like the award winning 'U Go Wound' featuring Kel and Suspekt, 'Aiye Po Gan' with Terry G and the conscious 'National Cake.'

8. Bracket - ''Least Expected'' [February 26, 2009]

'Yori Yori' was the one song that ultimately sealed Bracket's place in the legacy books of Nigerian pop music. From their debut album, ''Least Expected'', the duo of Smash and Vast made their mark working with the likes of J Martins on 'Ada Owerri' and P-Square on 'No Time.'

9. Kel - ''Tha Investment'' - [June 2009]

Shortly after her appearance on iLLBliss's 'U Go Wound' where she dropped a fiery verse, Kel dropped her highly anticipated album, ''The Investment'', a 19-track album that contained tracks like the hit single,'Waa Wa Alright,' 'Too Fine,' and 'Turn by Turn.'

In an industry where female rappers were rare species, the album which was heavy in terms of her deft lyricism shot her to the elite leagues of rappers assuring everyone that despite just starting her career, supporting her music was only bound to be a worthy investment.

Sadly it has taken another 10 years for her to release a new body of work, ''V.A.L'' in collaboration with producer Bigfoot.

10. Jaywon - ''Meet Jaywon'' [November 13, 2009]

Signing with power house label Kennis Music was a dream come true for Jaywon and his debut album, ''Meet Jaywon'', the 65th album CD printed by the label helped him make a decent statement of his arrival in the industry.

Singles like 'Fi Le Be', 'Gbon Gbon' and 'Tinko Angel' showcased his energetic signature sound that has remained a part of him a decade after.

11. GT Tha Guitarman - ''The Truth'' [December 11, 2009]

After a long delay and a million tales of why the album had not been released, the very talented GT the Guitar-man who had everyone dreaming eventually released his debut album, “The Truth” in the final days of 2009.

14 track deep, GT proved why the album was worth its wait but sadly by the time it dropped, a lot of his core followers had moved on and the album failed to really generate the impact benefiting of the work he put into it.

'Hustle,' 'Dreamer,' 'I Don't Wanna,' 'Kinimatise' and 'Truly' are some of the stand out tracks that made it a memorable album.

12. Djinee - ''The Album'' [2009]

Surviving a fatal car accident in August 2018 may be the major news surrounding his name in recent times, but very few will forget the singer who with his unique style and distinct 'Alte' sound had us all wrapped under his charm when he released the lead single, 'Ego.'

In 2009, he put out the 17 track self-titled album, 'Djinee: The Album,' one that explored his deepest emotions and profound ability to blend genres.

Records like 'Overkillin' proved that he could actually do no wrong with his vocals while 'Na My Wife', 'Lade' and 'I No Dey Shame' emphasized his dexterity.

13. Cartiar - ''More Than Rap Music'' [November 2009]

There was a time when 'Swagger' was the viral buzz word and this was magnified in 2008, when the trio of T.I, Jay Z and Lil Wayne released the hit single 'Ain't Nobody Got Swagger Like Us.'

Cartiair tapped into this for his industry break when he released 'Owo Ati Swagger' with the remix featuring Dagrin, Terry Da Rapman, Eva and Gino.

In no time he went ahead to release his debut album, “More Than Rap Music” and at the time, he delivered what was considered as one of the best rap albums out of the country.

14. I.G.H.O - ''9ja Boy'' [September 28, 2009]

Multi talented artist and video director I.G.H.O plays the patriotism card on his second studio album, ''9Ja Boy.''

The album has songs like 'Get Away' with Mode 9 and Faze that talked about the beauty of the Motherland as Nigerian youths struggle to leave the country in the chase for greener pastures [Sounds familiar a decade after?].

Other impressive songs from the album include 'Dreams' and 'Story of my life.'

15. Lara George - Lara George [July 16 2009]

Sometime in 2015/2016, the all female group comprising of Lara George, TY Bello and Emem Ema, together known as Kush blew across the nation like a healing wind with the single, 'Let's Live Together.'

The group would however split shortly after with each going on to pursue their solo careers, but of the three, the most successful musically is Lara George.

Her debut album, ''Forever In My Heart'' released in 2008 made her one of the biggest gospel artists in the country with evergreen records like 'Ijoba Orun' [Kingdom of God].

She would go ahead to consolidate on this success with the eponymously named album, ''Lara George'' the following year which had anthems like 'Ko Le Baje' [Can't Be Destroyed], 'Mu Mi Dele' [Take Me Home] and 'O Ti Se' [He Has Done It].

The album won her the award for the Best Vocal Performance (Female) at the 2010 Headies.