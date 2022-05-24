Progress emerged winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, applauds Bigi for refreshing moments, sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery

The 21 years old singer, songwriter, and performer, from Ika South of Delta State, defeated Zadok Aghalengbe, age 27, from Edo State, at the grand finale of the Nigerian Idol show on Sunday, 22 May, after a heated contest, as both demonstrated their musical dexterity with stunning acts that got the judges and audience thrilled with admiration, but to Progress' favour, who was declared the winner with the highest vote from the 45 million recorded for the week. This was also part of the over 220 million votes recorded for the musical show, which started with the top 12 contestants, after a painstaking audition of over four million candidates.

Progress which was highly elated after a captivating performance with Zadok, and often called a Pastor because of his religious inclination, got his inspiration from his activities as a church chorister and has participated in a musical competition at the age of 16. Also inspired by Jonathan McReynolds, a Grammy-winning American gospel musician, Progress believed he will be the next Nigerian Idol.

Progress, before the verdict, performed AJR's 'Bang' which led to a standing ovation by the judges and the audience, while Zadok did 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' by Whitney Houston, another wonderful rendition that was also well applauded.

The act by the winner was greeted with comments from the father, who was present at the show, saying "what l see today is like a dream. When he went for the audition, l told him that the Lord is with him and here he is, the Nigerian Idol."

Interestingly, the evening show was packed with exciting moments with stage performances from top-notch artistes who are also judges on the show. D'Banj, one of the judges, sang 'Emergency' one of his hit songs; Simi did Duduke; and Pheelz, 'Finesse.' Also, was the rendition by the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6, Kingdom Kroseide, and the Season 7 top 10 contenders, who entertained and made the show memorable.

While commenting on his victory, the Season 7 idol who was over-the-moon commended the Bigi brand from the stable of Rite Foods, for taking entertainment to an enviable height through the sponsorship, and for being refreshed through the 10-week show.

In her response, Rite Foods' Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, affirmed that the support from the Bigi brand is a way of connecting with its consumers, who are continually being rejuvenated by the sweet taste of its 13 variants, which are produced by the world-class and proudly Nigerian company.

According to her, the sponsorship of the musical show is one of the unflinching testimonies of the company's relentless commitment to strengthening the Nigerian creative industry by discovering and nurturing young talents that will make the nation proud at global events.

Proudly powered by the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods, Nigerian Idol Season 7 was aired on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153, and GOtv Supa channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

