Princess Wonda set for a stellar 2023 after impressive 2022

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Princess Wonda spoke about her influences stating that she grew up on a rich catalog of Nigerian and international sound and these influences are boldly imprinted in her 2021 album 'Vanity Fair'.

In 2022 she dropped the captivating single 'La La Le' which enjoyed an impressive success that has seen her successfully tour Nigeria, Ghana, and The USA.

As one of the exciting voices out of Afrobeats, Princess Wonda was invited as the headline performer for the Afro Summer Jam Festival held in Zurich, Switzerland. This took place right after her tour in the United States.

The Afro Summer Jam annual events stand for the diversity and pride that comes with being African. The festival promotes a sense of community between African and European traditions melted into one. This year, the event was completely sold out and quickly made the local news in Zurich.

Princess Wonda was welcomed by a crowd of over 4,000 people from all walks of life. She stunned the crowd with an amazing live band (Gents music), performing some of her hit singles such as ‘Dirty Swagger’ and ‘iSurrender’. Princess Wonda has been known to perform with her unfailing energy, crowd engagement, powerhouse dancers, and overall top-tier execution.

She rounded up her world tour in the city of London selling out the Omeara London venue in October 2022. After performances in the US, Zurich, and a successful media tour in Nigeria and Ghana, Princess Wonda put on an amazing show called "The Fantasy Fair Experience". A play on words derived from her album Fantasy Fair’.

The event was sponsored and organized by Dreamers Management which is also her management team, and hosted by radio host Sougerian Queen. Princess Wonda had opening acts with various styles from Afropop to RnB, Hip-hop, and bashment. Opening artists included Sona, Damola Davis, Christina b, and many more.

An independent artist. Princess Wonda has carved a niche for herself as an artist with an impressive followership and a talent to become one of the leaders of the next generation.

A 360 artist, she prides herself on her stagemanship that not only sees her deliver flawless vocals but also appears in colorful costumes alongside her backup dancers with whom she always delivers unforgettable performances.