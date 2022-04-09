Pmonkz x Bitmama at LASU: All-Stars Concert, LASU edition

This event was endorsed by the Lagos State University and the day was declared a lecture-free day. We had 3,000+ students in attendance. Bitmama had a stand at the event, which was more like an Experience Centre where students came in and asked their questions about crypto currencies and got answers.

The Bitmama buzz

The Bitmama App was the entry pass into the event, which meant students were required to download and sign up on the app. Bitmama team members were on standby to resolve any issue with downloading and activating the Bitmama App.

One thing that really stood out was the excitement of the students. Imagine going to a concert where you will not only have fun but also have a chance to win lots of gifts and even crypto currency!

For example, a student downloaded the Bitmama app, signed up, won 2 Celos, put it up on P2P and cashed out about 5,000 naira. We also had other winners who went away with Bitmama Merch in their goody bags during the Bitmama Challenge.

Announcing the winners

In every battle, there must be a winner. Isn’t that what they say? It was no different for our talents who performed. It was a tough decision to make, but after the rounds of dancing and singing, the duo of Gerald Cole and Dynamo, a 400 level Business Administration student and a 300-level Marketing student, respectively, picked up the N30,000 cash prize for Best Dancer. Steve Hills, a 100-level Sociology student, won the Best Artiste of the Event, thereby going home with a whopping N50,000 naira.

Here are our winners, courtesy of Bitmama:

It doesn’t end here, as 2 of our partners will be working with the winner of Best Artist, Steve Hills:

Vuga Music Inc., a music publishing and distribution company that provides administrative, data maintenance, and royalty collection of unpaid revenue from digital streaming services for writers, producers, composers, and artists globally, will be publishing Steve Hills’ song. Eleven18Media, an agency in the business of brand image and reputation management, digital and online PR, advertising, entertainment, and related services will be marketing Steve Hills’ song,

And that’s a wrap

At the end of the event, everyone had so much fun whilst also increasing their knowledge of crypto. This was in line with what Grace Akinosun, Head of Marketing & Public Relations, Bitmama Inc., said before the event: "Bitmama is sponsoring the LASU All-Stars Concert in collaboration with Pmonkz Entertainment because we believe strongly in the young communities and their limitless potential to be the next generation of crypto users. As such, we would do what we could to empower them".

What Next?

Do you know your school may be next? Yes! Party Monkz Entertainment may just be coming to your university soon, so watch out.

More Pictures

About Party Monkz Entertainment

Party Monkz Entertainment (Pmonkz), is a registered entertainment outfit in Nigeria known for organizing a variety of events, such as Airtel1Mic across Universities in Nigeria, Naija Schools All-Star Concerts, Brand Activations, monthly Music Business Discussions (Private Chat Session With Oyinda), monthly mini concerts (My Own Weekend Playlist Gig) etc.

