Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Olamide and Phyno have continued to deliver hit singles in a career that has spanned a decade.

Olamide has established himself as a label head, A&R executive, and first-class influencer whose contribution has lifted relatively unknown artists to mainstream fame.

Since making his debut in the early 2010s, Phyno has gone on to establish himself as one of Nigeria's finest rappers with his music defiling language barriers.

The duo has collaborated together on numerous singles that started from Phyno's breakout single 'Ghost Mode.' The duo has collaborated on an album titled '2 Kings' and they have featured on all their albums.