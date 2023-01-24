ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars Olamide and Phyno have collaborated on a new single titled 'Ojemba'. Phyno revealed this via his Twitter account on Monday, 23rd January 2023.

Phyno, Olamide
Phyno, Olamide

Details: The news of a new collaboration between the long-term collaborators and close friends has been received with excitement by fans whom they have dazzled for over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Olamide and Phyno have continued to deliver hit singles in a career that has spanned a decade.

Olamide has established himself as a label head, A&R executive, and first-class influencer whose contribution has lifted relatively unknown artists to mainstream fame.

Since making his debut in the early 2010s, Phyno has gone on to establish himself as one of Nigeria's finest rappers with his music defiling language barriers.

The duo has collaborated together on numerous singles that started from Phyno's breakout single 'Ghost Mode.' The duo has collaborated on an album titled '2 Kings' and they have featured on all their albums.

'Ojemba' is set for release on Friday, 27th January 2023 and it will be available on all streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Chigul says no to any man below 40

Chigul says no to any man below 40

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido, Wizkid

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Shatta Wale

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio