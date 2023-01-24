Details: The news of a new collaboration between the long-term collaborators and close friends has been received with excitement by fans whom they have dazzled for over a decade.
Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'
Nigerian superstars Olamide and Phyno have collaborated on a new single titled 'Ojemba'. Phyno revealed this via his Twitter account on Monday, 23rd January 2023.
Olamide and Phyno have continued to deliver hit singles in a career that has spanned a decade.
Olamide has established himself as a label head, A&R executive, and first-class influencer whose contribution has lifted relatively unknown artists to mainstream fame.
Since making his debut in the early 2010s, Phyno has gone on to establish himself as one of Nigeria's finest rappers with his music defiling language barriers.
The duo has collaborated together on numerous singles that started from Phyno's breakout single 'Ghost Mode.' The duo has collaborated on an album titled '2 Kings' and they have featured on all their albums.
'Ojemba' is set for release on Friday, 27th January 2023 and it will be available on all streaming platforms.
