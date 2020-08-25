The two music stars are frequent collaborators with songs like “Vibe”, “Authe” and “Culture”, which also starred the Obiligbo Brothers.

Over the years, Phyno and Flavour have risen to prominence thanks to their impressive blend of highlife and contemporary music, and this new song is a perfect exhibition of the talents possessed by both music stars.

Phyno and Flavour team up to release new theme song for Life Lager

Renowned for rapping in Igbo language, Phyno, is a native of Anambra State though raised in Enugu state. He initially rose to prominence with a couple sleeper hits before releasing the smash hit track “Ghost mode” featuring Olamide.

For this theme song, he teams up with Flavour, another indigene of Anambra state who incidentally also grew up in Enugu where he honed his music skills. Flavour’s highlife hits include “Nwa Baby,’’ “Adamma’’, “Ada Ada’’ amongst others.

The track, which is the new theme song for Life lager, has been released to commemorate the beautiful lighting of the Niger Bridge.

The song emphasizes the message of hope and progress that has long been associated with the Life brand, while delivering a melodious tune that is sure to get you off your feet. The video of the song was unveiled during a Chop Life concert which streamed live on TV and Instagram, as both stars performed the song for the first time together.

