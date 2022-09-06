Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ at No. 3 for a second week on Turntable Top 100

It clocks a sixth week at No. 1 on the Top 500; it is just behind the 7-week reign of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ with Tekno as the longest No. 1 songs of 2022.

Asake’s ‘Terminator’ dips to No. 2 in its second week on the chart; interestingly, it is No. 2 on all three components of the Top 100 – streaming, radio and TV (it is even No. 2 on the combined airplay chart behind ‘Bandana’).

‘Terminator’ is the most-streamed song on paid platforms (Apple Music + Spotify) during the tracking week but it is out-streamed across all platforms (free + paid) by ‘Bandana’

Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ holds at its No. 3 debut for a second week on the Top 100; it is No. 3 on streaming and No. 3 on airplay.

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran’s ‘For My Hand’ rebounds 7-4 after debuting at No. 1 in its first week on the chart. Audiomack is the major factor for its boost as it by far the most-streamed song off Love, Damini on the platform.

Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ returns to its No. 5 peak on the Top 100.

Carterefe & Tiga-Berri’s ‘Machala’ falls 4-6 on the Top 100; the song is expected to fall after being taken off some DSPs such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and Boomplay on the final day of tracking for this week’s chart. The song is still being played on radio and also available on Audiomack.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty’ drops to No. 7; Burna Boy’s ‘Common Person’ moves 9-8; Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ rises 10-9 while Zinoleesky’s ‘Call of Duty’ launches at No. 10.

The song tallied 2.15 million streams (No. 5 on streaming) and 14.1 million in radio reach (No. 38 on radio).

---